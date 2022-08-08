Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $97.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $135.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

