Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,559 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Waste Management by 769.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WM opened at $168.83 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

