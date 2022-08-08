Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 940 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,902 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after buying an additional 115,059 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

