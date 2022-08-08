Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $102.35 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.11.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

