Lincoln National Corp Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price target on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.