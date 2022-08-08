Lincoln National Corp Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

PSA stock opened at $331.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.33. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.14%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.