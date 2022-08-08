Lincoln National Corp Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $519.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

