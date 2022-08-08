Lincoln National Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $528,021,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $196,373,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,595,000 after acquiring an additional 206,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8,657.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 91,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after acquiring an additional 90,902 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $236.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.37. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

