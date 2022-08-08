Lincoln National Corp Sells 2,711 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Activity

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $923,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $923,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 399,043 shares of company stock valued at $67,010,843 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $153.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.