Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $63.77 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.54.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

