Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $85.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

