Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $52.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.33, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Trade Desk Profile



Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.



