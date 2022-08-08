Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 521,295 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $301.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

