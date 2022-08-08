Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,369 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,004,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $71.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.