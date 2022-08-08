Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 633 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 53,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 42,346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 116,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 60.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.4% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 86,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

DIS stock opened at $106.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.34. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

