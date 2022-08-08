Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Matson Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Matson stock opened at $82.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.41. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.69%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at $838,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $454,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,489.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,983 shares of company stock worth $1,872,821. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

