McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.85.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,190 shares of company stock worth $21,980,148 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $346.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.08 and its 200-day moving average is $306.90. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.38 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

