Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $221,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,792,000 after buying an additional 245,408 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.29 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

