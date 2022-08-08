Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 2,120 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.46.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $191.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.99 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.