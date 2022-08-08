Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 22,781 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Otis Worldwide worth $16,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $79.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.