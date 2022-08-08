Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $18,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $178.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $187.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

