Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $18,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $178.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $187.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.