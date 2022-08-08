Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,347 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMI opened at $220.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

