Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 29,281 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Healthpeak Properties worth $17,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $26.51 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

