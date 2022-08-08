Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,812 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Parker-Hannifin worth $19,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 20.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 270.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 100,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after acquiring an additional 73,065 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PH opened at $292.82 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.23.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

