Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,362 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $20,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 174,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 90.3% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 67,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

