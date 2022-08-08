Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $18,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $227.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.67. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $231.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.