Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Reduced by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $5,843,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,451,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 9.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MCO opened at $311.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.15. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

