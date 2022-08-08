M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,799 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

LUV opened at $38.81 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

