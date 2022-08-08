M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $189.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.71 and its 200 day moving average is $207.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.