M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,295 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Down 0.7 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $48.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

