M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,754 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 92,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $72.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.