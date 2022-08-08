M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,788 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,179,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $477.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

