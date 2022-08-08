NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $5,990,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $825,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in NIKE by 10.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 466,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $113.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $178.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

