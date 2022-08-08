NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 127.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,010 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.15% of NiSource worth $19,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $29.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

NI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

