Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $59.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,606,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,276,766. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

