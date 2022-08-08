Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $923,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,043 shares of company stock valued at $67,010,843. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

CVX stock opened at $153.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.73. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

