Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $309.69 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.90 and a 200 day moving average of $310.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

