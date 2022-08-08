Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

NYSE:PSA opened at $331.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

