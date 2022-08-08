PYA Waltman Capital LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 14,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 7.3% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $153.64 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,043 shares of company stock valued at $67,010,843. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

