Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $101.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.35. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

