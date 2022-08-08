Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $77,000 Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after acquiring an additional 64,178 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $11.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $30.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATUS. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Altice USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.