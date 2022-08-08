Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 670.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,007 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of Lincoln National worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,828,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $45.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.