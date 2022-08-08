Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 171.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,082 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of Equitable worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equitable by 8,054.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $901,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

EQH opened at $28.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

