Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 142.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 18.0% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 38.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.43.

PayPal Stock Down 1.7 %

Insider Transactions at PayPal

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $95.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.15.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

