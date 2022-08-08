Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $7.77 Million Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,333 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AME opened at $126.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.29 and its 200 day moving average is $124.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.
AMETEK announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.72%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.
AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.
