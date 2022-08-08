Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 359 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $501.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.97, a P/E/G ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $502.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.88.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $418,628,327. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

