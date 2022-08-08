Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,773 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 67,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 141,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 12.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $11.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $30.07.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

