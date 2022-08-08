Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

CMS stock opened at $67.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

