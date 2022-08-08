Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 458 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $106.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

