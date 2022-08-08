Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 563 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.6% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,043 shares of company stock valued at $67,010,843. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $153.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

